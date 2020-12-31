Asia Today: 2 Chinese airports requiring virus test results

BEIJING (AP) — Two major airports in northeastern China are requiring departing passengers show a negative coronavirus test taken over the previous 72 hours before they can board their planes. The requirements by the Shenyang and Dalian airports come amid a small but persistent growth in cases in the two cities north of Beijing. In the capital, emergency testing was ordered for more than a million people following the detection of a small cluster in the northeastern suburbs. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month’s annual Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world’s largest annual human migration.