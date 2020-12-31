Area businesses working to celebrate New Years Eve safely

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — New year Eve is usually one of the busiest nights for the bar industry, but this year celebrations will be a little different to keep everyone safe.

For New Years Eve 2019, we said goodbye to the year while surrounded by family and friends.

But this year we will be doing it from a distance.

At Tine and Cellar, dinner reservations are booked for the night.

"It is usually busy and we are expecting the same tonight," manager Jesse Bartnick said.

In fact, it's all hands on deck when it comes to staffing at Tine and Cellar for New Years Eve.

"We are having conversations with guests and employees on what they are comfortable with, whether they are comfortable with carry out or dine in," Bartnick said.

They have removed tables to clear up space and will be sanitizing regularly throughout the night.

Over at Sconnies, they expect the same amount of crowd but will stop serving food by 9 pm.

"We are expecting the same, but the atmosphere will be different with COVID and masks," said Tracy Works the bar manager.

Everyone at Sconnis must wear a mask when leaving their table.

As we kiss 2020 goodbye health officals are asking for your help for a calmer 2021.

"We really want 2021 to be a better year and we can all play a part in that so be careful," said Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department.

Although you are encouraged to stay home if you are going out please call ahead and find out COVID protocols.