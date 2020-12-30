Youngstown St. looks for home win vs Green Bay

Green Bay (0-8, 0-4) vs. Youngstown State (4-3, 1-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its fourth straight win over Green Bay at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Youngstown State was a 90-77 win on Dec. 31, 2016.

.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have allowed just 74.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 89 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AMARI: Amari Davis has connected on 45.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Green Bay’s PJ Pipes has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 11 for 29 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: Green Bay has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked seventh in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Green Bay stands at just 21.8 percent (ranked 292nd).

___

___

