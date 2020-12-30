Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonduel 61, Gresham Community 44
Brookfield East 63, Nicolet 56
Bruce 63, Butternut 15
Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Darlington 69, Royall 26
Dominican 66, University School of Milwaukee 56
Evansville 44, Edgewood 30
Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49
Kimberly 77, Seymour 49
Oconomowoc 56, West Bend West 45
Pewaukee 73, Hamilton 58
Reedsville 70, Shiocton 62
Regis 58, Mondovi 45
Somerset 49, Unity 40
South Shore 66, Frederic 52
Stockbridge 67, Lena 32
Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55
Three Lakes 67, Niagara 29
Whitefish Bay 66, Germantown 50
Wrightstown 54, Valders 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 67, Milwaukee DSHA 43
Badger 59, Elkhorn Area 38
Bangor 49, Shullsburg 42
Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40
Brookfield East 49, Muskego 45
Butternut 52, Bruce 44
De Pere 75, Fond du Lac 31
Franklin 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 53
Laconia 60, Valders 40
Lake Mills 69, Edgewood 59
Martin Luther 67, South Milwaukee 49
New Holstein 57, Oconto Falls 46
Royall 75, Mauston 17
South Shore 61, Frederic 19
Stockbridge 47, Lena 45
Three Lakes 54, Niagara 43
Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33
Wautoma 69, Shawano 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/