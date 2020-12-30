Watertown police search for missing ice fisherman, phone last pinged in Amherst

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Watertown police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Monday when he went out to go ice fishing.

Jerald T. Brennan, 65, was last seen leaving his Watertown home to go ice fishing at an unknown location, police said.

Officers described Brennan as five-feet 11-inches tall, weighing between 175 and 180 pounds, with a muscular build, brown eyes, short black hair flecked with gray. He is cleanly shaven.

Brennan was last seen wearing a a tan Carhartt jacket, large boots and blue jeans.

He took his grey 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with Wisconsin license plate FN4689.

Police said Brennan frequently visits Rock Lake , Mud Lake, and Fox Lake. Friends and local law enforcement have checked all three lakes.

His phone last pinged Tuesday morning in Amherst.

Brennan has a cottage in Nekoosa that has already been checked by family.

Authorities told anyone with information related to Brennan's whereabouts to call the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660.