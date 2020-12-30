Warmer than normal to start 2021

It looks like some fairly nice weather will be with us to finish up 2020 in our area and to start 2021. No major storms are expected to hit the News 9 area well into next week and temperatures will continue to run above normal.

We could have partial clearing of the skies gradually Wednesday night with lows around 9 degrees. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5-10 mph. Thursday should be bring increasing sunshine along with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph.

A large storm system passing south of Wisconsin Friday could throw some light snow up toward parts of central Wisconsin. The best chance of getting a light accumulation Friday afternoon or evening will be south and southeast of Marathon County. Parts of far southern Wisconsin could get a few inches at best. So if you have any travel plans on New Year's Day, it is best that you check in for updates on that situation. Temperatures will start around 8 Friday morning and top out near 29.

The weekend looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows should be in the 10s with highs around 29 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. Hopefully you can spend a lot of time outdoors enjoying the beauty and the little layer of snow on the ground!

Monday should be breezy with some clouds. Highs could reach the mid 30s. A weak front passing north of your area will bring just a small chance of flurries. Tuesday is shaping up partly cloudy and dry with highs around the freezing mark.

There is potential for a low pressure system to march through next Wednesday causing a chance of snow. It will still be mild with highs around 33 degrees.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 30-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1933 - The temperature reached 50 degrees below zero at Bloomfield, VT. It was the coldest reading in modern records for New England. The temperature at Pittsburgh NH reached 44 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)

1989 - Extreme cold continued across northern Maine. Milo ME was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 38 degrees below zero, and the low of 31 degrees below zero at Caribou ME was a December record for that location. Freezing rain spread across much of Lower Michigan, knocking out electrical power to 1.9 million customers in southeastern Lower Michigan. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)