VIRUS TODAY: Colorado reports first US case of virus variant

Colorado has recorded the first reported U.S. case of the coronavirus variant that has been seen in the United Kingdom, triggering a host of questions about how the new version showed up in the Rocky Mountain state. State health officials said Tuesday that the variant was found in a man who had not been traveling. Scientists in the U.K. believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Health officials have said the vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against it.