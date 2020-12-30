USPS reminder: Clear snow, ice around mailbox

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Now that winter weather looks like it's here to stay, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking customers to do what they can to help letter carriers stay safe.

What customers should do is simple: keep paths clear of snow or ice, and those receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles from plows.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Rhinelander Postmaster Anthony Turek. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time...”

Hazardous conditions or snow plowed against mailboxes can delay or curtail services. Curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.

Those will collection boxes should also keep the area clear so customers can deposit, and USPS can collect, mail from them.