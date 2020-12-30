US sanctions Venezuelan judge for conviction of oil managers

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan judge and prosecutor behind the conviction on corruption charges of six American oil executives. The six employees of Houston-based Citgo were lured to Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017 on the pretense of attending a business meeting. Once there, they were hauled away from the headquarters of Citgo’s parent company, state-run oil company PDVSA, by heavily-armed, masked security forces. The men, all but one a U.S. citizen, were convicted last month and sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison.