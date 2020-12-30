US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labor

The U.S. said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the world’s biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labor and other abuses on plantations feeding into the supply chains of some of America’s most famous food and cosmetic companies. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade said the order against Malaysian-owned Sime Darby Plantation Berhad followed a months-long investigation by the agency that uncovered indications of abuses against workers that included physical and sexual violence, restriction of movement, intimidation and threats, debt bondage, withholding of wages and excessive overtime. It said some of the problems appeared to be systemic.