United Way of Marathon County hopes to bring connection to people isolated during pandemic

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- United Way of Wisconsin has launched a new program during the pandemic to help people experiencing isolation and loneliness. Community Connection Calls connects people with volunteers for weekly phone calls to check in.

This service is especially important for seniors in the community. United Way says about 1/4 of adults over 65 years old are considered socially isolated right now.

"What we're trying to do with this program is help change that," said Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Krista Mischo.

For more information on the program, you can reach out to your local United Way chapter or call 211.