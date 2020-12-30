Top ten for 2020 – 6 through 4

We have detailed some interesting weather so far in this year's countdown. If you haven't yet, you should take a look at the honorable mentions and numbers 10 through 7 before plowing forward into the next three on the list.

Coming in at number 6 is something near and dear to my heart - rain during the growing season. Specifically, there was significantly above normal precipitation at the beginning of the growing season (without much severe weather or flooding concern). Both June and July had enough rainfall to almost rank in the top ten for each month. The June total in Wausau was 7.46 inches. The July total was 6.20 inches. As far as growing a garden or general farm crops, there is no better time to have above normal precipitation than during the first half of the growing season. If there is a drought to begin the season and then more rain at the end, crops will be stunted and yields will be low. Some farmers did complain a little about the dampness in June and July, but when abundant crops were harvested later in the year, everything seemed fine.

A thunderstorm on Father's Day in June

Number 5 on the list is something that is fresh in a lot of people's minds - the high number of nice weather days in late Fall and early Winter, and this is not even including the warmth during the first week of November. The second half of November and into the first half of December is often a dreary time of year in Northcentral Wisconsin. Not only are the days quite short, but we often get into weather patterns where it can be cloudy, windy, and damp (or snowy) for several days in a row. For the most part we have avoided most of the gloominess this year. There have been a surprising amount of sunny days with mainly dry weather over the last month or so. When so many people remark to me about how nice the weather has been late in the year, it has to rank fairly high on the year-end countdown.

by Jeff Lamont from early December

We alluded to the general lack of severe weather earlier in the countdown, but there was a tornado threat that developed in late Summer. The three tornadoes that touched down in the far north on August 9th come in at number 4 on the list. Typically tornadoes would rank a little higher, however, all three tornadoes were EF1, did not stay on the ground too long (between 4 and 6 miles), and did not cause widespread damage, injuries or death. For this , we can be very thankful. Tornado #1 occurred in Vilas county near Star Lake/Conover. Tornado #2 occurred in Vilas county near Eagle River. Tornado #3 occurred in Forest and Florence counties near the town of Alvin. Read about the Star Lake tornado in this re-cap from the NWS of Green Bay. Tony also blogged about these tornadoes and other that occurred outside of our area.

Check the weather blog once again for tomorrow to find out the top 3 weather events of 2020.