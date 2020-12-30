Sylvan Hill opens for tubing season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Tubing at Sylvan Hill is now open for the season.

There is only one hill open, but crews are working extra time to get the second hill open.

There are some changes this year including:

Lift tickets will be purchased downstairs at the back of the building

The concession stand is only open from the parking lot

There are markers on the floor to encourage social distancing

There is limited table space and people can only be at the tables for a certain amount of time.

Regardless of changes, the hill's opening gives families a fun way to spend time together.

"It's getting out and enjoying Wausau's winter. It's taking advantage of having family and friends around and doing things together as a family and still doing it in a safe manner," said Karyn Powers, the Recreation Superintendent for the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry department.

The hill is open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sylvan will operate during regular hours when the Wausau School District returns from winter break. Those hours are Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday 1:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9:30 p.m. and then Sundays from 1:30 to 5 p.m.