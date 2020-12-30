State clears unemployment backlog

MADISON (WKOW/WAOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development says that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims.

The announcement came in a press release from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) sent Wednesday morning.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our top priority at DWD has been ensuring that all eligible unemployment claims in Wisconsin are paid as quickly as possible," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "Today, I am proud to say we have reached our goal to clear the backlog of claims. The tireless work of DWD staff has made it possible for UI to resume its seasonal level of timeliness in January. I look forward to implementing further enhancements to our UI processes to continue to improve services to Wisconsinites who are out of work through no fault of their own."

From 2016-2019, DWD processed 7.2 million claims. Since March of 2020, they've processed 8.8 million each week.

Back in September, almost 100,000 Wisconsinites had pending unemployment insurance claims, DWD said. As of Tuesday, 22,100 had waited at least three weeks for a decision on their original claim.

DWD claims all remaining relevant eligibility issues over 21 days old have been assigned for adjudication.

The department made great strides in reducing that backlog in October when it signed a partnership with Google. The tech giant agreed to provide cloud computing services that greatly increased DWD's ability to process claims.

According to the press release, as of December 26, approximately 590,095 claimants in Wisconsin have been paid over $4.68 billion in UI benefits since the beginning of the pandemic.