Secret Snow Shoveling Society helps neighbors in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of do-gooders in Marshfield is hoping to lift spirits and clear paths this winter.

The Secret Snow Shoveling Society was started by Mandi Chojnacki, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

"I put the message out on Facebook in a few parent groups that I'm a part of in the Marshfield community, asking if anyone would be interested if I put this group together," Chojnacki said.

Now over a 100 people are part of the group that helps to shovel driveways throughout the community.

"It's always good to give back. You have to think of someday maybe your mother or your grandmother or maybe your daughter or someone would need help. And when you give and help other people it just makes you feel good," said volunteer Ginger Heier.

The group does take referrals and hopes to continue helping their neighbors throughout the winter.

"We are taking referrals for maybe some elderly, single parents, anybody that is in need of snow shoveling. We would just like to give back to them and help them out," Chojnacki said.