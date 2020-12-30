Quiet and mild weather ahead

A bit of snow fell in the area overnight and the landscape looks like the season. It is just enough snow to enjoy a few winter activities. If you are hoping for more snow, you are out of luck. It looks like a quiet weather pattern ahead.

Today: Scattered flurries and freezing mist early, otherwise mostly cloudy and somewhat breezy.

High: 25 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 10 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10

Thursday: Some clouds early, then more sun developing and seasonal.

High: 25 Wind: SW 5-10

A couple inches of snow fell last night and it looks like some flurries or freezing mist could continue into the early part of today. Through the afternoon, skies will remain mostly cloudy and high temps will be in the mid 20s. Winds will be noticeable out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. A few clouds will linger tonight and tomorrow morning, then more sun should break out Thursday afternoon and temps will be seasonal, in the mid 20s.

On Friday a storm system will move up from the south and maybe track just far enough north to bring some light snow to far southeastern parts of our viewing area (places such as Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, or Waupaca). Otherwise Friday will be a bit milder with some hazy sun in the Northwoods. Highs should reach the upper 20s to around 30.

Quiet and mild weather should then continue through the weekend and early next week. As of now, it looks like just a slight chance of snow showers Monday night and again on Wednesday of next week. Otherwise, we should see some sun at times and highs in the upper 20s to around 30 on Saturday, the low 30s on Sunday, and low to mid 30s from Monday through Wednesday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1917 - A great cold wave set many records in the northeastern U.S. The mercury plunged to 13 degrees below zero at New York City, and to 15 degrees below zero at Boston. Temperature readings dipped below zero at Boston five nights in a row. Berlin NH hit 44 degrees below zero in the "Great World War I Cold Wave," and Saint Johnsbury VT reached 43 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)