Professor sues Mississippi auditor in ‘scholar strike’ spat

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A tenured professor at the University of Mississippi is suing the state auditor in a dispute over a two-day “scholar strike.” Sociology professor James Thomas filed suit Wednesday in state court. He says Auditor Shad White defamed him by saying Thomas should be fired for participating in the event in September to draw attention to racism and injustice. White called the lawsuit without merit. The auditor had demanded on Dec. 1 that Thomas pay nearly $2,000 to the state. Thomas’s lawsuit does not seek taxpayer money. It says White should pay from his own pocket if a jury agrees that the auditor defamed the professor.