Pick 4: INTs send Wisconsin past Wake in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note. With the game tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn around. That set up a touchdown pass from Mertz to Mason Stokke that gave the Badgers their first lead. Then Wisconsin intercepted Hartman on Wake’s next three possessions.