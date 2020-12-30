California announces first confirmed case of virus variant

California has announced its first confirmed case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

It was the second such case documented in the United States in a day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Southern California case Wednesday during an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Newsom did not provide any other details about the person who was infected.

The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with the variant was identified as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.