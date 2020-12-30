Neymar representatives deny links to big Brazil party

SAO PAULO (AP) — Representatives for soccer superstar Neymar are trying to distance him from claims he has flouted pandemic warnings with a huge, multiday New Year’s bash at or near his home in Brazil while on break from his French club team. The main spokesperson for Neymar said Wednesday that at the moment he isn’t even at the exclusive neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro state where the party is taking place. into the party. One Brazilian newspaper reported 500 people had been invited, but a company organizing the bash put the number at 150. It didn’t mention Neymar.