Nearly 1 million enable Wisconsin contact tracing app

MADISON (WKOW) -- One week after Wisconsin launched it's contact tracing app, WI Exposure Notification, almost 1 million people have enabled the technology.

Between Apple and Google, as of yesterday, 970,418 people have enabled the Bluetooth technology on iPhone and downloaded the app for Google devices.

A Department of Health Services spokesperson passed along the numbers Wednesday in response to a News 9 affiliate, 27 News, inquiry.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that positive test codes have been issued, and that some of those codes have been “claimed” – which means that the app user who tested positive for COVID-19 has chosen to notify their contacts through WI Exposure Notification.