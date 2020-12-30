Marathon Co. Sheriff’s Office begins homicide investigation after body found in Spencer

TOWN OF SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says a homicide investigation has begun after a body was found on Tuesday.

The body was found near the intersection of Abe Lincoln Dr. and Swamp Rd. WSAU reports that officers believe the body was dumped at that location.

Police are looking for a black 2005 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plate AHT-6900.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.