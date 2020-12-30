Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The death of Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House from complications related to COVID-19 stunned the state’s political circles and offered the latest brutal reminder of the risks of the coronavirus. Luke Letlow passed away Tuesday, only days before he would have been sworn in to office. He was 41. His spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death. Letlow was elected in a December runoff and was set to take office in January. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport and placed in intensive care, where he died.