Iran allocates payment to families of Ukraine crash victims

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says its cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay the families of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January. State TV reported that Iran will pay $150,000 for each victim, without specifying a timeline for the awards. The announcement comes as the families of victims prepare to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 8 crash. Diplomats from nations that lost citizens are pushing Iran for more cooperation on the investigation and compensation issues. For days, Iran denied that its military was responsible before admitting that its military had mistakenly fired at the Ukrainian jetliner and killed all onboard.