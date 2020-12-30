Flags ordered to half-staff for firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half staff this Saturday in honor of a volunteer firefighter who died of COVID-19 earlier this month.

Fire Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department died Dec. 17, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The 34-year veteran contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

"A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation," Evers said. "Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss."

Evers issued Executive Order #101, mandating that flag be flown at half-staff in Kittelson's honor.

The order goes into effect at sunrise on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 and expires at sunset.