EU, China leaders meet to seal investment deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union top officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping are concluding a long-awaited business investment deal with the potential to irk the new American administration. The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country. But it may cause tension with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden only weeks after the EU proposed a trans-Atlantic dialogue to address “the strategic challenge presented by China’s growing international assertiveness.”