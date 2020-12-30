DWD adjudicators get last undecided unemployment claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development officials say they’ve assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators. The department said Thursday that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators. They will work to resolve the eligibility problems. The department did not say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with. But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported they number about 5,000. The department has been dealing with a massive claims backlog since the coronavirus pandemic began. Republicans have criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for failing to resolve the problem.