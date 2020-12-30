DPI publishes report on impact of building closures during 2019-2020 school year

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Instruction (DPI) has published its report that summarizes the impacts of school building closures during the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year due to the public health emergency.

All 421 Wisconsin public school districts were surveyed on the following topics for the period of school building closures (March 12-June 30): delivery of virtual instruction, meal service to students, staff layoffs, expenditures and transportation

“The period when school buildings were closed throughout our state brought unprecedented challenges and magnified many existing inequities, as families rushed to find immediate solutions, and educators re-imagined their entire educational delivery model in the span of just a few days,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “I am continuously amazed by the way our students, educators, and families have responded to daunting circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state must continue supporting them and providing the resources and services necessary to ensure their needs are being met.”

In short the survey finds:

97% of schools offered virtual instruction. All schools saw barriers to effective instruction.

24 million meals served to students using U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Programs.

A majority of districts (82%) reported no layoffs.

Personnel category accounts for the greatest increase in expenditure, while transportation and utilities were the greatest decrease.

