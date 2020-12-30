Being Judy Garland won Zellweger an Oscar. Is a Grammy next?

NEW YORK (AP) — Renée Zellweger is known for acting but you could easily write a thesis about her love for music. The entertainer won an Oscar for portraying Judy Garland in last year’s “Judy,” for which Zellweger did her own singing in front of live audiences. She was praised for her performance in 2002’s “Chicago.” And she’s an avid concertgoer who jumped up and down in her gown when Eminem surprised the audience at last year’s Oscars and even sneaks out to concerts just to get her music fix. So it should be no surprise that Zellweger’s earned her first Grammy nomination this year for the soundtrack to “Judy.”