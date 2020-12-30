Badgers use huge second half to beat Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Down 21-14 in the early going of the third quarter, the Badgers didn't panic.

Instead, their defense came up with four interceptions, and they outscored Wake Forest 28-14 in the second half to cruise to a 42-28 win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Wake Forest outgained Wisconsin 5-18 to 266, but the Badgers were plus-three in the turnover battle.

John Chenal, Graham Mertz, Jalen Berger and Garrett Groshek all had rushing touchdowns, and Mertz found fullback Mason Stokke for the only score through the air for Wisconsin on Wednesday.

With the win, the Badgers have now won six of their last seven bowl games.