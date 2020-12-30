Amy Pechacek appointed as Secretary-designee of DWD

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wednesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Amy Pechacek as the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee.

Pechacek has been leading DWD as transition director since September, when previous Secretary, Caleb Frostman, resigned.

Gov Evers made the following statement on Pechacek

“The DWD has faced historic levels of claims, hindered by antiquated technology and burdensome bureaucracy created by those who always intended to make it harder for folks to access these vital benefits. Despite these obstacles, Amy has been exceptional, and I am grateful she will be able to continue her good work in the months and years ahead. Amy understands that during these challenging and unprecedented times, Wisconsinites are depending on a government that works for them and does so quickly and effectively. I have great confidence in her leadership and ability to move the DWD and our state forward.” Gov. Tony Evers

“I am pleased to accept Governor Evers' appointment to serve as secretary of DWD,” Secretary-designee Pechacek said. “It has been an honor to lead the agency over the past three months toward helping clear the backlog of unemployment insurance claims. I look forward to continuing our work to improve Wisconsin's unemployment system and support our state's economic recovery.”

On Tuesday morning, the DWD also claims that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims.