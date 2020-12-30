93 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases are considered recovered

(WAOW) — According to Wednesday's update on the status of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 93.2% of all reported cases of the virus have recovered.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS) reports 2,755 new COVID-19 cases and 4,607 new negative test results (37.4% positive).

This brings the total of all reported cases to 477,292, but 444,609, or 93.2% of those cases are recovered.

The seven-day average for percent positive by test is 25.1%, and the seven-day average for cases is 1,956.

DHS also reports 35 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 4,818 (1% of positive cases).

The seven-day average for deaths drops to 29.

DHS also reported 126 people were newly-hospitalized, bringing the total of those ever hospitalized to 21,207.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,082 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 31 from the day prior.

Of those, 249 are in the ICU, up 12 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.