2020: A year where the fist-bump became mainstream greeting

Safety is the primary reason why the status of the fist bump elevated big-time this year. The handshake was simply a causality of the coronavirus. Once a customary greeting, it has become beyond frowned upon. No less of an authority than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, flatly called for the end of shaking hands believing it not only would be a deterrent against spreading coronavirus, but even other viruses such as influenza. So, now we bump, not shake. The bump has been around for decades, and its popularity probably never higher.