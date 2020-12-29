Wisconsin reports 72 COVID-19 deaths, state continues to see fewer getting tested

(WAOW) — After a weekend lull in reporting, COVID-19 death reports from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services again increase.

On Tuesday, DHS reports 72 COVID-19 deaths. In comparison, from December 25-27 a total of 18 deaths were reported.

Though, it is not an uncommon trend for there to be a sharp increase in reports on Tuesday, after smaller reports over the weekend. Further, data this week may also be seeing the impacts of health departments processing a backlog of tests after the holiday weekend.

The most recent report brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 4,783.

Still, the seven-day average for reported deaths dropped to 34 from 41 on Monday.

Cases didn't see as sharp of an increase, with DHS reporting 2,384 new COVID-19 cases and 3,633 new negative test results (39.6% percent positive).

The additional cases bring the total of reported COVID-19 cases in the state to 474,537. Of those, 440,857, or 92.9% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average of cases continues to slightly decrease, reaching 1,931 on Tuesday. The seven-day average for percent positive by person, on the other hand, is increasing, reaching 25.4% on Tuesday.

At the same time, Wisconsin continues to see fewer individuals getting tested. According to DHS, the 7 day average for the number of daily tests is at the lowest it’s been since September.

In September, the state could test just under 40,000 people in a day, and now they can test just under 60,000.

DHS also reported 170 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,113 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 25 from the day prior.

Of those, 237 are in the ICU, down two from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Tuesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is not treating any COVID-19 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.