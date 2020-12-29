Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues work to protect endangered species

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hard at work when it comes to protecting endangered species across the state. Not only protecting endangered species, but efforts are steady in working to prevent species from joining the list.

Drew Feldkirchner, Wisconsin DNR's Natural Heritage Conservation (NCH) Program Director, said approximately 100 animals and 130 plants are currently on Wisconsin's endangered species list.

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NHC, volunteers, and partners have participated in numerous projects. The tasks range from protecting hundreds of rare species and State Natural Areas, locating rare species, protecting and restoring habitats, clearing invasive species, and collecting important wildlife information.

"There are species that have come off the list which folks are real familiar with, like bald eagles, which you know you see everywhere now but of course that wasn't always the case," Feldkirchner said. "That's a real success story. We'd like to see that for these other species."

Feldkirchner also stated the importance of ensuring species are protected, like box turtle or specific types of bees for example, because all of the plants, animals, and special places are apart of the fabric that makes Wisconsin the beautiful state it is.

"It is our responsibility to make sure we save it and take care of it to ensure it's available in the future," Feldkirchner added. "Just try to preserve what we've inherited from the past. Our natural heritage in Wisconsin; that's a really big part of what makes Wisconsin special, and we want it to exist well into the future."

To learn more about programs, projects, and ways you can help by getting involved, click here.