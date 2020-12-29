Winterizing your car

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now is a good time to make sure your car is ready to take on winter weather.

Experts say the most important things to take care of are making sure you're up to date on maintenance like oil changes, and having your battery tested.

If you start sliding around while driving on snowy streets, make sure to have your tires checked too.

"I'd say just make sure you have your home mechanic or somebody who's familiar look at your tires and tell you if they're ready to go," said Aaron Olson, manager at Olson Tire and Auto Service.

It's also a good idea to make sure you have a set of supplies in your car in case of emergency.