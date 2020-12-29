Vilas County Shooting Range closes for the season

VILAS CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Vilas County Shooting Range, located between Eagle River and Conover, has closed for the season.

According to a press release from the Forestry, Recreation and Land Department, icy conditions on the road and snow within the range create safety issues.

The shooting range is one of the highest used areas on the County forest, and actually saw higher than normal use throughout 2020.

The shooting range is operated through a combination of County funding and donations taken for the site.