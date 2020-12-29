US Rep. Moore isolating after testing positive for virus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The 69-year-old Milwaukee Democrat said she is “following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others.” Moore said she did not expect the virus to affect her work. The statement did not say when she learned she had contracted the virus or where she might have gotten it. Moore announced nearly two years ago that she had been diagnosed with cancer. When the pandemic began, Moore noted she has a compromised immune system.