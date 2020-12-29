Trump campaign appeals challenge of Wisconsin ballots to Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's campaign announced that it has appealed a case challenging the results of Wisconsin's election to the Supreme Court.

The campaign announced the appeal in a press release sent Tuesday evening.

The lawsuit seeks to throw out 50,000 absentee ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties. It challenged only the results in those two counties despite similar ballots cast throughout the state.

Dane and Milwaukee are Wisconsin's two largest Democratic stronghold counties.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the Trump campaign earlier this month.

"Regrettably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in their 4-3 decision, refused to address the merits of our claim," Jim Troupis, the president's lead Wisconsin lawyer said. "This ‘Cert Petition’ asks them to address our claims, which, if allowed, would change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin."

President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,700 votes.

The Trump campaign asked the state for a recount of the election results in just Dane and Milwaukee counties, paying $3 million to cover the expenses.

The recount altered the outcome only marginally, Biden picked up several dozen more votes.

Wisconsin's election results have already been certified, and its electors cast all of their votes for Biden.

The Electoral College votes will be counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Click here or read the full petition below:

Click here or read the Motion for Expedited Consideration below

This is a developing story.