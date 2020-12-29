Top ten for 2020 – 10 through 7

We are getting into the heavier hitters for the 2020 countdown of weather events. if you want to see the honorable mentions, take a look here.

We had an early Fall cold spell in the honorable mentions, now we turn to another cold spell that occurred in Spring and it slides in at number 10 in the list. This was a record cold blast that occurred when most people were hoping to see flowers and greenery. Instead we had several nights of frost during the second week of May, a trace of snow on the 10th and 11th, and a record cold high temperature of 40 degrees on May 10th. Thankfully later in the month we did experience some highs in the 70s and 80s which finally got the growing season in full swing. Check out this picture from Daniel Jackson of a frozen tree during the cold spell in early May.

Checking in at number 9 in the list is a snowy period of weather in late October. It wasn't a record-breaking snowfall in Wausau but there were a few records in other cities. It was enough snowfall to make October of 2020 the 7th snowiest on record, and it caused the earliest winning date for the 1st snowfall contest - October 25th. The contest would have ended even earlier because we had a near record-breaking snowfall of 2.8 inches on the 20th of October, but we were still in the entry period for the snowfall contest at that point. In total, there were 8 different days with some form of frozen precipitation from October 17th through the 29th, adding up to 4.5 inches for the month in Wausau. It seemed like Winter might be starting early, but that was not the case, as we will see further into the countdown. Even as the snow fell, some residents were trying to get one last mowing in.

We did have some heavier rain at times across Northcentral Wisconsin 2020, but nothing that stuck out too much, until August 27th and 28th. Number 8 on the list is a flooding rain event that occurred in the southern part of the area. Parts of Adams county had over 4 inches of rain and it was as much as 9 inches of rain in Juneau county. It was the heaviest rain event of the year and caused some washouts on roadways as you can see from this recap by the NWS of La Crosse.

Number 7 on the list is somewhat related to number 8. The flooding rain event of August 27th and August 28th was one of the few severe weather events that occurred in Northcentral Wisconsin during 2020. Thus the minimal amount of severe weather is on the list. We had 3 weak tornadoes strike the Northwoods in late Summer and there were some sporadic reports of wind damage from thunderstorms from time-to-time, but the Stormtrack9 weather team was not too taxed covering severe weather outbreaks. In fact, other than the severe wind storms in July of 2019, the last couple of years have been a little light on the severe weather front. Let us keep our fingers crossed that a lack of severe weather makes the list in 2021 as well.

