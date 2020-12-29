Statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln is removed in Boston

A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet has been removed from its downtown Boston perch. Workers early Tuesday removed the Emancipation Memorial from a park just off Boston Common where it had stood since 1879. City officials had agreed in late June to take down the memorial after numerous complaints. Mayor Marty Walsh acknowledged at the time that the statue made residents and visitors alike “uncomfortable.” Some saw the shirtless Black man rising to his feet while shaking off the broken shackles on his wrists. But others perceived him as kneeling before his white emancipator.