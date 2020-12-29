Snow Tuesday night then quiet for a few days

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the entire News 9 viewing area Tuesday night through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Please be prepared for slow and slippery travel Tuesday night as a large area of snow pushes across the region from the southwest. Total accumulations should be generally in the 3 to 5 inch range through daybreak Wednesday with the highest chance of 5 or 6 inches in the southern tip of our area. Otherwise temperatures will hold steady from the upper 10s to low 20s with southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west toward morning. There is still a chance of some patchy light snow or freezing drizzle Wednesday morning. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs around 26 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 10-20 mph.

Thursday looks quiet with occasional sunshine. Lows will be around 9 with highs near 25. The next large low storm system will be pushing north from Texas Thursday and move toward the Midwest Friday. This will bring a chance of light snow to about the southern half of Wisconsin. It is possible that a few inches could accumulate in parts of central Wisconsin, but the exact details are not clear yet. Anyone with travel plans on New Year's Day will certainly want to stay tuned for updates on that situation. Lows will be near 10 with highs around 28.

The weekend should be mainly dry and not too cold with highs in the upper 20s. Lows should reach the 10s. There is a small chance of flurries later Sunday.

Monday looks warmer with highs in the 30s. It should be partly sunny and breezy. A weak front moving through Monday night could generate a few snow showers. Next Tuesday is projected to bring partly cloudy skies and highs around 29 degrees.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 29-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1830 - A very heavy snowstorm ushered in the "winter of the deep snow." The storm produced 30 inches of snow at Peoria IL and 36 inches at Kansas City MO. Cold and snow continued until the middle of February causing great suffering among pioneers. (David Ludlum)

1894 - A severe freeze hit Florida destroying fruit and causing considerable damage to trees. (David Ludlum)