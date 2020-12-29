Snow is on the way for tonight

More snow is on the way but not much Winter cold. After the snow tonight, it looks like a fairly tranquil weather pattern heading into the new year.

Today: Increasing clouds and chilly again.

High: 22 Wind: Becoming SE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with widespread snow. 3 to 5 inches accumulation for most areas, heavier to the south and lighter in the Northwoods.

Low: 22 Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Flurries and freezing drizzle possible early, otherwise mostly cloudy and somewhat breezy

High: 26 Wind: West 10-20

For today we will see thickening clouds and high temps rising up to around 20 in the afternoon and then the temperature will continue to slowly rise into the 20s during the evening. The wind will turn to the southeast this afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.

A storm system moving through the area tonight will bring widespread moderate snow. As of now it looks like most locations will see 3 to 5 inches accumulation with the heavier amounts south of Wausau and the lighter amounts in the Northwoods. There is even a possibility that some locations in the south (south of Stevens Point) could get around 6 or so inches. The snow will taper off to flurries and freezing drizzle early Wednesday morning then mostly cloudy skies will remain with temps in the 20s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday should be quiet with a few breaks of sun and highs in the 20s then another Winter storm could affect the area on Friday afternoon and evening. This next storm will likely sweep through southeast Wisconsin and be close enough to pour area to produce a bit of accumulation. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of a couple of inches will be south and east of Marathon county. Temps will be fairly mild as well on Friday, topping out in the upper 20s.

Going into the first weekend of the new year, the weather should remain quiet. It looks like there will be more clouds than sun, but temps will be nice for this time of year, rising into the middle and upper 20s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1984 - One hundred cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures. Kansas City, MO, experienced its warmest December day of record with a morning low of 60 degrees and an afternoon high of 71 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)