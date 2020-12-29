President returns to Algeria, reports recovery from COVID-19

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president says he has returned to his country after two months away and is still recovering from COVID-19. Speaking clearly in a video broadcast on national public television on Tuesday, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said “I passed through difficult moments. I am happy to be back, thanks God.” Tebboune fell ill and then left for treatment in Germany in late October. He says he still needs “a few days” to finish recovering. The long absence of the head of state, who also serves the North African nation’s defense chief, recalled the lengthy periods during which his predecessor did not appear in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.