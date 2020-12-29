Portage Co. surpasses 50 reported COVID-19 deaths

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — According to Portage County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health (PCHHS-DPH), the County has surpassed 50 reported COVID-19 deaths.

The first death was reported on August 22, and as of December 29 there are 50 confirmed deaths from the virus, and three probable deaths.

Wisconsin Interactive Statistics on Health reports 55 deaths due to influenza and pneumonia in Portage County over the course of four years, 2015-2018.

Click here for the Portage Co. COVID-19 dashboard, which has a breakdown of fatality data. It will not be updated with data from December 29 until 4 pm.