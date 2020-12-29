POLICE: Missing Rome woman died of exposure

(WAOW) — The death of Lindsay A. Folan has been determined as hyperthermia by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release police say:

"The investigation revealed that Folan’s vehicle was traveling on a private road when it entered a ditch and became submerged in water. Folan was able to exit the vehicle and walk a short distance before she succumbed to the cold temperature. The preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia." Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Folan was reported missing on on Christmas Eve, and her body discovered on December 26.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.