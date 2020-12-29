Perdue, Loeffler find alliance with Democrats they attack

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s call to more than triple pandemic cash relief for individual Americans has scrambled the political calculations for Georgia’s two Republican senators in the closing week of their high-stakes runoff campaign. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Tuesday belatedly declared their support for $2,000 one-time payments, but only after sidestepping the matter for days as they celebrated passage of a long-sought aid package that includes $600 in individual assistance. Now, to maintain their alliance with the mercurial president, the senators also find themselves aligned with the very Democratic congressional forces they caricature as socialists who’d tax-and-spend the nation into bankruptcy if the Georgia contests go against the Republicans.