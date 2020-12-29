Ontario premier raps minister for holiday trip to St. Barts

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s most populous province has announced night that he ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday night that he is “extremely disappointed” the official went abroad as the government urged people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic. Ford says it is “completely unacceptable” that Finance Minister Rod Phillips took a vacation abroad. Ontario began a province wide lockdown Dec. 26 and Ford has been blaming travelers for bringing the coronavirus to the province. Canada’s government also has asked Canadians not to travel abroad during the pandemic when the country is reporting record numbers of infections. Phillips says he is returning immediately.