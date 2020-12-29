Officials: Stimulus checks could come Tuesday night

(WAOW) -- Stimulus checks could be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night, according to a tweet from Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The tweet says the US Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve for the $600 stimulus checks. They could be depositied as early as Tuesday night and will contiue into next week.

Paper checks will start to be mailed Wednesday, according to Mnuchin. He says you can check the status of the payment later this week here.