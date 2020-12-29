Officials remind drivers to watch out for snowplows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With snow moving through our area that means plow and salt trucks will be sharing the roads with you if you happen to be out.

They also want you to be aware of who you are sharing the road with because as the snow moves in, the plow trucks move out.

Ric Mohelnitzky, Superintendent for the Department of Public Works in Wausau said, "drive carefully and make sure we slow down for and give those snowplow operators room to work."

If you happen to get stuck officials urge you to stay in your car and call your local police department for help.